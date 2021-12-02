December 2, 2021

Novel quantum device design promises a regular flow of entangled electrons on demand

by Aalto University

Researchers were able to time the extraction and splitting of entangled Cooper pairs from a superconductor. Credit: Aalto University

Quantum computer and many other quantum technologies rely on the generation of quantum-entangled pairs of electrons. However, the systems developed so far typically produce a noisy and random flow of entangled electrons, which hinders synchronized operations on the entangled particles. Now, researchers from Aalto University in Finland propose a way to produce a regular flow of spin-entangled electrons.

Their solution is based on a dynamically driven Cooper pair splitter. In a Cooper pair splitter, two near a superconductor are used to generate and separate a pair of entangled electrons known as a Cooper pair. When the Cooper pair splitter is driven with a static voltage, the result is a random and noisy process.

A by the Aalto team showed that driving the system dynamically with external gate voltages makes it possible to control the timing of the splitting process. As a result, exactly one pair of entangled electrons can be extracted during each splitting cycle, leading to a completely noiseless and regular flow of spin-entangled electrons.

Such a device, which is feasible with current technology, would pave the way for dynamic quantum information processing with spin-entangled electrons, opening a broad range of possibilities for future quantum technologies.

The research article was published yesterday in Physical Review Letters.

More information: Fredrik Brange et al, Dynamic Cooper Pair Splitter, Physical Review Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.127.237701
Journal information: Physical Review Letters

Provided by Aalto University
