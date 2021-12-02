December 2, 2021

Deer can catch COVID: Here's what hunters should know

by Matt Shipman, North Carolina State University

Deer can catch COVID—here’s what hunters should know.
Credit: Andrew Coop

Research has shown that deer can become infected with COVID-19, raising questions among some hunters about whether field-dressing deer or eating venison can pose a risk of contracting the disease.

"At this point, are not considered a significant vector for spreading COVID-19, but there are some simple things hunters can do to reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19 and keep themselves and their loved ones safe," says Ellen Shumaker, a food safety expert at NC State.

With that in , Shumaker and her colleagues on the FoodCOVNet team, led by NC State, have created a one-page factsheet on deer and COVID-19 aimed specifically at sharing information with hunters.

Here are the they outline for reducing COVID-19 risk when hunting deer:

  • Wear a face covering when in close contact with a breathing deer.
  • Wear gloves while field dressing deer.
  • Wash hands thoroughly after hunting, handling any part of the deer carcass and/or handling raw meat.
  • Keep and other carcass parts away from ready-to-eat food.
  • Cook deer meat to a minimum internal temperature of 158°F

The FoodCOVNet team has also assembled a host of online resources providing basic background on COVID-19 prevention, as well as steps you can take in your home and community to reduce your risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.

Explore further

COVID widespread among Iowa deer
Provided by North Carolina State University
Citation: Deer can catch COVID: Here's what hunters should know (2021, December 2) retrieved 2 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-deer-covid-hunters.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you have an example of a truly random phenomenon?

5 hours ago

Could satellite be geo-stationary away from equatorial plane?

16 hours ago

Does this seem correct? (throwing a tennis ball straight up and then catching it)

Dec 01, 2021

Where does Hamilton's Principle come from?

Nov 29, 2021

Hydrodynamics - Wave of Translation

Nov 24, 2021

Designing parabolic dish and feedhorn

Nov 23, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)