May 31, 2019

30 dead deer found at Utah landfill starved, died of disease

by Associated Press

Utah officials have determined that more than 30 deer found near a landfill in northeastern Utah died from starvation, diseases and other causes.

The Division of Wildlife Resources said Friday said officials found and latex gloves in some of the deers' remains but say the main culprit for their deaths was a harsh winter.

Officials learned of the dead deer after hikers shared photos of them strewn across a road near the landfill in the small city of Coalville.

Summit County Solid Waste Division superintendent Tim Loveday said deer come to the area seeking food but become sick after eating trash blowing from the landfill.

Hadley said officials are working to craft a plan to help prevent from getting into the .

