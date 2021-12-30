December 30, 2021

Why customer returns are causing companies to lose money

by Yvonne Taunton, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Why customer returns are causing companies to lose money
Graphical abstract. Credit: DOI: 10.1016/j.jretai.2021.05.001

With the holiday season's soon ending, many retailers are preparing for consumer returns requesting either exchanges and/or refunds.

University of Alabama at Birmingham Collat School of Business marketing expert and assistant professor Yufei Zhang, Ph.D., explains how this can be a big problem for retailers and offers her recommendations to mitigate such issues.

In her research study "Information Search and Product Returns Across Mobile and Traditional Online Channels," Zhang explains that the issue of returns is of particular importance for e-commerce as the relative rate of returns for dwarfs the rate for offline purchases. Specifically, 30 percent of all products ordered online are returned, compared with 9 percent bought in brick-and-mortar stores.

"When consumers return goods, it can cost the firm billions of dollars," Zhang said.

According to some expert predictions, "in the next several years, as grows globally, the number of returns is going to be over a trillion dollars a year."

The cost of a return factors in not only monetary costs, but also labor time costs. With the ongoing pandemic, there is a shortage of labor, and retailers cannot afford to lose that time.

Further highlighting the challenges of online returns, retail giants Amazon and Walmart have started to simply refund the purchase price of select products and telling customers to keep the products when they initiate a return process. These companies believe that doing so is more economically efficient, due to the overwhelmingly high return cost companies must bear when returns take place.

Zhang suggests that retailers will need strategic insights into which factors increase customers' return probability and when the short-term costs of returns might be offset by future customer purchases. Specifically, her study finds that consumers actually return less if they use mobile channels to shop.

Zhang also suggests that all retailers should be having deliberate channel planning discussions about how to coordinate their digital channel strategies, especially when many customers have embraced digital channels.

"We also suggest that traditional online channels need to incorporate, as much as possible, the convenience and flexibility that set mobile channels apart from traditional online channels," Zhang said. "Namely, traditional online channels could benefit from aiding customers to develop larger consideration sets while shopping."

Zhang says, moving forward, managers need to assess the impact of returns on future purchases across categories and examine differences in the return and future spending relationships across consumer segments."

Explore further

Study on firms' return policies offers guidance on pricing, returns, refunds
More information: Yufei Zhang et al, Information Search and Product Returns Across Mobile and Traditional Online Channels, Journal of Retailing (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.jretai.2021.05.001
Journal information: Journal of Retailing

Provided by University of Alabama at Birmingham
Citation: Why customer returns are causing companies to lose money (2021, December 30) retrieved 30 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-customer-companies-money.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)