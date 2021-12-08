December 8, 2021

Biodiversity collections enable foundational and data skills

by American Institute of Biological Sciences

biodiversity
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

The task of training an effective cadre of biodiversity scientists has grown more challenging in recent years, as foundational skills and knowledge in organismal biology have increasingly required complementary data skills and knowledge. Writing in BioScience, Dr. Anna K. Monfils, of Central Michigan University, and colleagues identify one way to address this training conundrum: biodiversity collections. Biodiversity collections operate at the nexus of foundational biological practice and contemporary data science, a product of their role as curator of not only specimens themselves but also the specimens' associated data and network of data resources (referred to as the "extended specimen").

The authors describe a module that leverages this feature of biodiversity collections to produce a holistic student learning experience. The module "Connecting to citizen science and curated collections" was designed by the authors with six learning goals in mind, ranging from plant specimen in the field to the deposition of data in national or international databases. Students also learned about the value of large data sets and the role of community members' contributions to them.

The authors reported strong learning results, stating that according to a postmodule assessment, "the students felt well prepared, very well prepared, or totally prepared to use foundational and emerging plant collecting skills including maintaining a field notebook (89%), collecting specimens in the field (94%), and depositing specimens (89%) and digital data (92%) into national and international data repositories."

Explore further

Biodiversity collections address science workforce needs
More information: Anna K Monfils et al, Collections Education: The Extended Specimen and Data Acumen, BioScience (2021). DOI: 10.1093/biosci/biab109

bioscience-talks.aibs.org/episodes

Journal information: BioScience

Provided by American Institute of Biological Sciences
Citation: Biodiversity collections enable foundational and data skills (2021, December 8) retrieved 8 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-biodiversity-enable-foundational-skills.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbird faster-than-wind vehicle and it's that time to defend basic scientific principles (again)

2 hours ago

Oberth effect on a slope - experiment idea

3 hours ago

Chain on a slope remains still if its end points are of equal height?

3 hours ago

Beam of air: Extending the range of a fan

6 hours ago

NMR Remote Sensing

21 hours ago

Create an artificial eddy/tornado

Dec 07, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)