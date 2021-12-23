December 23, 2021

Antiviral strategy repurposes and misdirects how a virus assembles

by University of York

Antiviral strategy repurposes and misdirects how a virus assembles
Cartoon of a therapeutic interfering particle, that looks like a virus from the outside, but contains a purpose-designed nucleic acid instead of a viral genome. Credit: Rich Bingham

Researchers have proposed a novel antiviral strategy which repurposes and misdirects how a virus assembles. The new approach exploits the microscopic understanding of how viruses assemble around their genomes.

TIPs

Instead of producing an infectious virion, viruses are misdirected into assembling innocuous versions of the virus that are 'empty' of the pathogenic nucleic acid inside. These are known as therapeutic interfering particles, or TIPs.

These 'empty' particles still stimulate the like a real virus, and actively undermine the ability of the virus to replicate, but are otherwise harmless. Virally-infected cells are also killed by the immune system.

The study, which is published in Nature's Scientific Reports, was a collaboration between the Universities of York, York St John and Leeds.

Immune response

Dr. Pierre-Philippe Dechant, Senior Lecturer in Mathematical Sciences at York St John University, said: "We can think of this like breaking into a Dalek assembly line and misdirecting the product assembly.

"So we end up with Dalek shells that are empty and don't house the evil creatures themselves. In fact, the more of these 'good' Daleks there are, the more they interfere with the real Daleks.

"As well as disrupting virus production, these fake 'Daleks' have the extra power of boosting your immune system. So there is a greater immune response combined with much lower viral load."

Insights

Professor Reidun Twarock, from the University of York's Department of Mathematics, added: "We are turning the tables on viruses by using insights into how they assemble to design artificial particles that, akin to a wolf in sheep's clothing, look like viruses from the outside but are not infectious.

"These particles, called therapeutic interfering particles, compete with viruses for resources, and thus combat viral infections."

This TIP proposal is based on the large body of work by the University of York's Professor Reidun Twarock and Professor Peter Stockley (University of Leeds) on a detailed mechanistic understanding of how a wide class of viruses assemble.

This includes a range of clinically important viral pathogens. The modeling work here was done as part of research for methods to control Hepatitis C infections. The idea is that the TIP design principle can be tailored using the detailed molecular specifics from Professor Twarock and Professor Stockley's work for different viruses to create bespoke antiviral agents.

Explore further

Scientists uncover the mysteries of how viruses evolve
More information: Farzad Fatehi et al, Therapeutic interfering particles exploiting viral replication and assembly mechanisms show promising performance: a modelling study, Scientific Reports (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-03168-0
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by University of York
Citation: Antiviral strategy repurposes and misdirects how a virus assembles (2021, December 23) retrieved 23 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-antiviral-strategy-repurposes-misdirects-virus.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can static force do work?

1 hour ago

Getting a sauna to a certain temperature - faster with more rocks?

5 hours ago

Work and friction

Dec 21, 2021

Blackbird faster-than-wind vehicle and it's that time to defend basic scientific principles (again)

Dec 20, 2021

Create an artificial eddy/tornado

Dec 15, 2021

What is the difference between a wave and a field?

Dec 15, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)