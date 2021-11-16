November 16, 2021

Unraveling the origins of innate behavior in flies

by University of Oregon

Unraveling the origins of innate behavior in flies
Graphical abstract. Credit: DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2021.08.022

Human babies are born knowing how to suckle, and larval flies hatch knowing how to crawl. But even these innate behaviors don't appear out of nowhere.

Patterned waves of activity during prehatching shape larval flies' innate crawling behavior after they hatch, according to a study published Sept. 2 in the journal Current Biology. The work was led by Arnaldo Carreira-Rosario, a postdoctoral researcher who has split his time between biology professor Chris Doe's lab at UO and neurobiology professor Thomas Clandinin's lab at Stanford University.

"We're studying how the brain first becomes active, which we don't understand in any animal system," Carreira-Rosario said. Figuring out how innate behaviors are generated in flies might help scientists eventually answer similar questions in vertebrates.

In flies, this patterned brain activity is influenced by twitches and contractions in the fly's muscles that happen before the brain is controlling movement in any sort of coordinated way, the team found. The signals from the muscles appear to put the brakes on the patterned brain activity until the time is just right. If the patterned activity begins too soon, the larval flies don't move normally.

The next step is to test whether disruptions to patterned brain activity change the development of the neural circuits that help flies crawl and whether this also affects other innate behaviors such as grooming and mating behavior, Doe said.

Explore further

Dopamine's many roles explained
More information: Arnaldo Carreira-Rosario et al, Mechanosensory input during circuit formation shapes Drosophila motor behavior through patterned spontaneous network activity, Current Biology (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2021.08.022
Journal information: Current Biology

Provided by University of Oregon
Citation: Unraveling the origins of innate behavior in flies (2021, November 16) retrieved 16 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-unraveling-innate-behavior-flies.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does this seem correct? (throwing a tennis ball straight up and then catching it)

7 hours ago

Simple Acoustics Question -- Which neighbor hears the other better?

Nov 14, 2021

Meaning of Multiplication and Division in Physics

Nov 14, 2021

Question about magnetizing and the First law of Thermodynamics

Nov 13, 2021

Why can't gravity be just a form of magnetic attraction?

Nov 11, 2021

How to calculate the temperature change of a laser-irradiated material

Nov 11, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)