The University of Oregon, (U of O) was established in 1876 in Eugene, Oregon. It is classified as high research activity university by the Carnegie Foundation. The student body of undergraduate and graduate students is approximately 20,400. U of O is noted for its science curriculum, architecture and School of Journalism and Communications. U of O has the 2nd oldest school of journalism in the U.S.

Address Media Relations, Eugene, Oregon 97403 Website http://www.uoregon.edu/home/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Oregon

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

