The University of Oregon, (U of O) was established in 1876 in Eugene, Oregon. It is classified as high research activity university by the Carnegie Foundation. The student body of undergraduate and graduate students is approximately 20,400. U of O is noted for its science curriculum, architecture and School of Journalism and Communications. U of O has the 2nd oldest school of journalism in the U.S.

Five ways to help LGBTQ+ students feel supported at school

To help educators create an environment of inclusivity and acceptance for LGBTQ+ students, the University of Oregon's HEDCO Institute created a quick summary of five evidence-supported strategies for schools.

Jul 16, 2024

Iceland's volcano eruptions may last decades, researchers find

Iceland's ongoing volcanic eruptions may continue on and off for years to decades, threatening the country's most densely populated region and vital infrastructure, researchers predict from local earthquake and geochemical ...

Jun 26, 2024

