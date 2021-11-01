November 1, 2021

Researchers identify ultrafast dynamics in monolayer MoS₂/ReSe₂ heterostructures

by Yang Jin, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers identify ultrafast dynamics in monolayer MoS2/ReSe2 heterostructures
Measured THz electric field waveforms emitted from ReSe2/MoS2 and MoS2/ReSe2 heterostructures with 800 nm pump excitation. Credit: Yang Jin

A collaborated team led by Prof. Su Fuhai from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) recently identified the ultrafast dynamics in monolayer MoS2/ReSe2 heterostructures.

After studying the ultrafast carrier dynamics of this , the researchers identified the relaxation pathways and intermediate processes of carrier transfer, free carrier evolution, and interlayer exciton, etc., within different time scales ranging from sub-picoseconds to hundreds of picoseconds. Results have been published in ACS Nano.

The construction of van der Waals (vdW) heterostructures, using different two dimensional (2D) transition-metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) films, provides a promising route to tailor the physical properties for individual layers and further extending their application prospects in photoelectric devices. Meanwhile, the understanding of photocarrier dynamics in vdW 2-D-TMDs, including different intermediate excitation species and , plays essential roles for the development of devices.

The complete scenario of photocarrier dynamics, especially in the Rhenium dichalcogenides-based 2D-TMDs heterostructures having significances in the polarization sensitive photoelectric devices in near-, remains elusive so far.

Researchers identify ultrafast dynamics in monolayer MoS2/ReSe2 heterostructures
Time-resolved and frequency-resolved THz photoconductivity excited with 800 nm pump pulses in ReSe2 monolayer and MoS2-ReSe2 heterostructures. Credit: Yang Jin

In this research, with large-scale vertically stacked heterostructures fabricated by their collaborators, the researchers investigated photocarriers dynamics via THz emission spectroscopy, time resolved THz spectroscopy and near-infrared optical pump probe spectroscopy, which allowed for the direct probe of out-of-plane charge transfer (CT), in-plane charge transport and interband transition, respectively.

Supported by the theory calculations and simulations, they established the photocarrier dynamics pathway across charge separation, including the initial CT, intermediated evolution from free electron-hole plasma to interlayer excitons and free-carrier trapping, as well as the long-living interexcitons recombination.

CT tends to pronouncedly increase the transient THz photoconductivity (~2.8 times), nonlinear saturable absorption (~5 times) and interband recombination lifetime (> 10 times) in the heterostructures compared with the isolated ReSe2 monolayer, which is most interesting to them, as it demonstrated the large-range tunability in photocarrier dynamics basing on the heterostructures construction.

This work provides comprehensive insight into the photocarrier dynamics across the charge separation and it will help with the development of optoelectronic devices based on ReSe2-MoS2 heterostructures.

Explore further

Interlayer exciton formation, relaxation, and transport in TMDs van der Waals heterostructures
More information: Jin Yang et al, Identifying the Intermediate Free-Carrier Dynamics Across the Charge Separation in Monolayer MoS2/ReSe2 Heterostructures, ACS Nano (2021). DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.1c06822
Journal information: ACS Nano

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers identify ultrafast dynamics in monolayer MoS₂/ReSe₂ heterostructures (2021, November 1) retrieved 1 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-ultrafast-dynamics-monolayer-mosrese-heterostructures.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
24 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Heating a steel spring then quenching in water

10 hours ago

Extreme Ultraviolet light production -- Are the techniques used in lithography the only way?

Oct 30, 2021

Looking to learn how infrared absorbing (700-1000nm) pigment is made

Oct 27, 2021

Solid Carryover due to vacuum

Oct 27, 2021

Diffusion coefﬁcient of gases in liquids

Oct 19, 2021

Difficulty with machining bismuth, any suggestions/tips/other ideas?

Oct 18, 2021

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)