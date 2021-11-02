November 2, 2021

Tree ring helps to reveal intensification of hydroclimatic change in middle reaches of Yangtz River

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Yangtze River
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Hydroclimate is an important part of the global climate system. How hydroclimate will change in the future has attracted lots of attention under global warming.

Ample high-resolution proxy-based reconstructions will aid to answer such question by increasing the accuracy of prediction models. However, discrepancies among existing reconstructions in the southeast part of China (SEC) has aroused uncertainty about the hydroclimatic conditions.

Recently, a research group from the Institute of Earth Environment of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IEECAS) reconstructed the dynamics of summer hydroclimatic change from 1876 to 2015 in the middle reaches of the Yangtz River based on accurately-dated tree-ring materials, and found an intensification trend.

The study was published in Climate Dynamics on October 20.

The researchers discovered a secular wetting trend in the study area from 1876 to 2000, and then it dried quickly. The driest (2006–2015) and wettest (1943–1955) periods both occurred after 1940, and 40 percent of the top 10 driest years occurred in the 21st century.

An increasing intensified hydroclimatic variation was identified, especially significant in the recent decade. The historical summer hydroclimatic variation, which were found closely related to the concurrent temperature variations, might be a comprehensive effect of Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO), Western Pacific Subtropical High (WPSH) and El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) variations.

Explore further

Drought over southwestern Tibetan Plateau triggered by ocean warming more than 10,000 miles away
More information: Qiufang Cai et al, Recent intensification of hydroclimatic change in the middle reaches of the Yangtz River Basin driven by PDO, ENSO and WPSH, Climate Dynamics (2021). DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05990-8
Journal information: Climate Dynamics

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Tree ring helps to reveal intensification of hydroclimatic change in middle reaches of Yangtz River (2021, November 2) retrieved 2 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-tree-reveal-intensification-hydroclimatic-middle.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)