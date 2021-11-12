November 12, 2021

Changing social inequality from first farmers to early states in Southeast Asia

by Santa Fe Institute

Southeast Asia
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

What lies at the root of inequality in human communities? It is a question that has captivated human beings for millennia. Is there a scientific method to find out what makes all the difference?

For SFI External Professor Amy Bogaard, can help us clarify what causes inequality in different historical contexts. In a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Bogaard and her colleagues documented the distribution of valuable artifacts across Southeast Asian gravesites over an era that spans from the arrival of farming to the emergence of early states. Using the Gini coefficient to measure the concentration of wealth for each collection of sites, the researchers were able to determine which kinds of historical events caused spikes in inequality. They found, first, that during the Bronze Age, inequality rose when groups of elites held restricted ownership of valuables like copper-based axes and jewelry. They found, second, that the that prompted a shift to wet-rice farming also gave rise to the first political states, and with them, new inequality.

Ultimately, the research suggests that when we apply quantitative measures like the Gini coefficient to anthropological data we can clarify the causes of inequality that are often left to historical speculation.

Explore further

Hermit crabs' lesson on wealth inequality
More information: Mattia Fochesato et al, Changing social inequality from first farmers to early states in Southeast Asia, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2021). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2113598118
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Santa Fe Institute
Citation: Changing social inequality from first farmers to early states in Southeast Asia (2021, November 12) retrieved 12 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-social-inequality-farmers-early-states.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)