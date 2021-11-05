November 5, 2021

SARS-CoV-2 variant detected in dogs and cats with suspected myocarditis

by Wiley

SARS-CoV-2 variant detected in dogs and cats with suspected myocarditis
A new study in the Veterinary Record reveals that pets can be infected with the alpha variant of SARS-CoV-2. Credit: Dr. Ferasin

A new study in the Veterinary Record reveals that pets can be infected with the alpha variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in southeast England and is commonly known as the UK variant or B.1.1.7. This variant rapidly outcompeted pre-existing variants in England due to its increased transmissibility and infectivity. 

The study describes the first identification of the SARS-CoV-2 alpha variant in domestic pets; two cats and one dog were positive on PCR test, while two additional cats and one dog displayed antibodies two to six weeks after they developed signs of cardiac disease. Many owners of these pets had developed respiratory symptoms several weeks before their pets became ill and had also tested positive for COVID-19.  

All of these pets had an acute onset of cardiac disease, including severe myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle).

"Our study reports the first cases of cats and affected by the COVID-19 alpha variant and highlights, more than ever, the risk that can become infected with SARS-CoV-2," said lead author Luca Ferasin, DVM, Ph.D., of The Ralph Veterinary Referral Centre, in the UK. "We also reported the atypical clinical manifestations characterized by severe heart abnormalities, which is a well-recognised complication in people affected by COVID-19 but has never described in pets before. However, COVID-19 infection in pets remains a relatively rare condition and, based on our observations, it seems that the transmission occurs from humans to pets, rather than vice versa."

Explore further

First reported US transmission of COVID from a pet owner to pets documented
More information: Luca Ferasin et al, Infection with SARS‐CoV‐2 variant B.1.1.7 detected in a group of dogs and cats with suspected myocarditis, Veterinary Record (2021). DOI: 10.1002/vetr.944
Journal information: Veterinary Record

Provided by Wiley
Citation: SARS-CoV-2 variant detected in dogs and cats with suspected myocarditis (2021, November 5) retrieved 5 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-sars-cov-variant-dogs-cats-myocarditis.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Questions on how helicopters fly

6 hours ago

Cheapest equipment to boil water at 60℃

Nov 03, 2021

Theoretical maximum efficiency of a heat engine without Carnot

Nov 03, 2021

Meaning of Multiplication and Division in Physics

Oct 31, 2021

Chemical potential and Fermi level

Oct 26, 2021

Fermi energy definition and Fermi-Dirac distribution

Oct 25, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)