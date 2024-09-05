Publisher
BMJ Group
Country
United Kingdom
History
1888-present
Website
http://veterinaryrecord.bvapublications.com/
Impact factor
1.50 (2009)

Veterinary Record

Rude pet owners may be causing vets to rethink their careers

COVID-19 Lockdowns provided an opportunity for many more people to bring a pet into their lives but new research has found that rudeness towards veterinary staff is linked to increased levels of anxiety and depression, alongside ...

Veterinary medicine

Aug 3, 2022

1

9

What makes vets feel good at work?

Receiving a simple thank you, spending time with peers and further developing their expertise, are all factors that make veterinarians feel good at work, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Adelaide.

Veterinary medicine

Jun 29, 2021

1

4

Researchers study different strains of Listeria in pigs

Researchers from the CEU Cardenal Herrera University (CEU UCH) of Valencia, the University of Cordoba and the Pasteur Institute of Paris have conducted a study to determine the virulent potential of strains of the listeria ...

Cell & Microbiology

Dec 17, 2020

0

5

