Researchers find a place to take a python's pulse
Stethoscopes don't work well on reptiles. Scales interfere with sound transmission. Scared tortoises and turtles hide behind their legs, covering their hearts.
Veterinary medicine
Sep 5, 2024
A recent paper published in the journal Veterinary Record explored health risks faced by cats and uncovered notable variations in the disease rates between purebred and mixed-breed cats.
Veterinary medicine
Jun 27, 2023
A study by the University of Liverpool's Small Animal Veterinary Surveillance Network (SAVSNET) provides new insights into the breeds, ages and geographical origins of ear-cropped dogs in the U.K.
Veterinary medicine
Jan 19, 2023
COVID-19 Lockdowns provided an opportunity for many more people to bring a pet into their lives but new research has found that rudeness towards veterinary staff is linked to increased levels of anxiety and depression, alongside ...
Veterinary medicine
Aug 3, 2022
A new study has found that male dogs are four to five times more likely than female dogs to be infected with the oro-nasal form of Canine Transmissible Venereal Tumor.
Plants & Animals
Jul 4, 2022
New research indicates that the veterinary profession responded well during the COVID-19 pandemic despite many dog owners feeling concerned about the availability of veterinary care during this time due to service restrictions.
Veterinary medicine
May 4, 2022
A new study in the Veterinary Record reveals that pets can be infected with the alpha variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in southeast England and is commonly known as the UK variant or B.1.1.7. This variant ...
Veterinary medicine
Nov 5, 2021
Receiving a simple thank you, spending time with peers and further developing their expertise, are all factors that make veterinarians feel good at work, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Adelaide.
Veterinary medicine
Jun 29, 2021
New research provides evidence that people have transmitted SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to cats during the pandemic in the UK. The study, which is published in Veterinary Record, detected the virus last year ...
Veterinary medicine
Apr 23, 2021
Researchers from the CEU Cardenal Herrera University (CEU UCH) of Valencia, the University of Cordoba and the Pasteur Institute of Paris have conducted a study to determine the virulent potential of strains of the listeria ...
Cell & Microbiology
Dec 17, 2020
