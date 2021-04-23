April 23, 2021

Study uncovers human-to-cat transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19

by Wiley

covid
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

New research provides evidence that people have transmitted SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to cats during the pandemic in the UK. The study, which is published in Veterinary Record, detected the virus last year in cats that developed mild or severe respiratory disease.

Investigators used a range of laboratory techniques to show that two from households with suspected cases of COVID-19 were infected with SARS-CoV-2.

"These findings indicate that human-to-cat transmission of SARS-CoV-2 occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK, with the infected cats displaying mild or severe respiratory disease. Given the ability of the coronavirus to infect companion animals, it will be important to monitor for human-to-cat, cat-to-cat and cat-to-human transmission," said lead author Margaret Hosie, Ph.D., of the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research.

More information: Margaret J. Hosie et al, Detection of SARS‐CoV‐2 in respiratory samples from cats in the UK associated with human‐to‐cat transmission, Veterinary Record (2021). DOI: 10.1002/vetr.247
Journal information: Veterinary Record

Provided by Wiley
