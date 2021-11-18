November 18, 2021

Researchers identify a protein that enables communication between the germline and the rest of the body

by Monash University

Researchers identify a protein that enables communication between the germline and the rest of the body
Worm expressing fluorescent proteins that mark chromosomes (red) and plasma membrane (green). Credit: Roger Pocock

A recent study by the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute (BDI) using roundworms has discovered that a conserved syndecan protein coordinates communication between the germline and the rest of the body and that this communication mechanism is required for germ cells to divide correctly to generate offspring.

The (Caenorhabditis elegans) are used because many of their genes are also found conserved in humans, allowing insights into This new work shows that syndecan acts on the surface of the germline (containing that generate the eggs and sperm) to control germ cell division. It does this by regulating the levels of a highly conserved protein (called the Notch receptor) that in humans controls germ cell development and fertility.

The findings are now published in Nature Communications.

Led by Professor Roger Pocock, the study found that sugar antennae attached to syndecan are crucial for the control of germ cell development, but says the next steps are to identify the signaling molecules that communicate to the germline through interactions with these sugars.

He adds: "There are a plethora of molecules that may interact with these sugar antennae to control syndecan function and how it goes on to control the germline."

"Our findings have launched a new area of germ cell biology research that will attempt to identify and dissect the function of these signaling molecules that could be related to diet, toxin exposure or infection."

Explore further

Conserved role for Ovo protein in reproductive cell development in mice and fruit flies
More information: Sandeep Gopal et al, A somatic proteoglycan controls Notch-directed germ cell fate, Nature Communications (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-27039-4
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Monash University
Citation: Researchers identify a protein that enables communication between the germline and the rest of the body (2021, November 18) retrieved 18 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-protein-enables-germline-rest-body.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Meaning of Multiplication and Division in Physics

20 hours ago

Hydrodynamics -Wave of Translation

Nov 17, 2021

Does this seem correct? (throwing a tennis ball straight up and then catching it)

Nov 16, 2021

Simple Acoustics Question -- Which neighbor hears the other better?

Nov 14, 2021

Question about magnetizing and the First law of Thermodynamics

Nov 13, 2021

Why can't gravity be just a form of magnetic attraction?

Nov 11, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)