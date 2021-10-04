October 4, 2021

Team engineers bioenergy-friendly fungi

by Karen Dunlap, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Bioenergy – Friendly fungi
The ectomycorrhizal fungus Laccaria bicolor, shown in green, envelops the roots of a transgenic switchgrass plant. Switchgrass is not known to interact with this type of fungi naturally; the added PtLecRLK1 gene tells the plant to engage the fungus. Credit: ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

An Oak Ridge National Laboratory team has successfully introduced a poplar gene into switchgrass, an important biofuel source, that allows switchgrass to interact with a beneficial fungus, ultimately boosting the grass's growth and viability in changing environments.

Scientists observed the ectomycorrhizal fungus Laccaria bicolor as it enveloped the plant's roots. This , not known to occur naturally between these fungi and switchgrass, helps the plant to efficiently take up nutrients and water. This symbiotic relationship results in switchgrass that is more disease- and drought-resistant.

"We've engineered switchgrass to grow where it would typically struggle, that is, marginal land that is unsuitable for ," said ORNL's Jay Chen. "The fungus allows the switchgrass to absorb minerals from the soil."

In a previous study, the team identified the receptor gene that looks out for friendly fungi. Next the team will validate the laboratory findings with a .

Explore further

Research enhances understanding of switchgrass, an important bioenergy crop
More information: Zhenzhen Qiao et al, Towards engineering ectomycorrhization into switchgrass bioenergy crops via a lectin receptor‐like kinase, Plant Biotechnology Journal (2021). DOI: 10.1111/pbi.13671
Journal information: Plant Biotechnology Journal

Provided by Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Citation: Team engineers bioenergy-friendly fungi (2021, October 4) retrieved 4 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-team-bioenergy-friendly-fungi.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are the COVID Vaccines Unusually Ineffective?

5 hours ago

Spike protein stability, effects etc

7 hours ago

Covid Delta variant

21 hours ago

Is it possible to determine who is the parent vs. child from looking at their chromosones?

Oct 01, 2021

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Oct 01, 2021

Most common cancers caused by radiation exposure?

Oct 01, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)