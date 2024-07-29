Plant Biotechnology Journal is published by Wiley-Blackwell in association with the Society for Experimental Biology (SEB) and the Association of Applied Biology (AAB). Plant Biotechnology Journal aims to publish high-impact original research and incisive reviews by leading researchers in applied plant science, with an emphasis on molecular plant sciences and their applications through plant biotechnology. We aim to provide a forum for the most important advances in this field, including curiosity-driven studies with the potential for application, strategic research in plant biotechnology, scientific analysis of key issues for the beneficial application of plant sciences and scientific analysis of the performance of the products of plant biotechnology in practice.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1467-7652 Impact factor 5.677 (2013)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA