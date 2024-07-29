Plant Biotechnology Journal is published by Wiley-Blackwell in association with the Society for Experimental Biology (SEB) and the Association of Applied Biology (AAB). Plant Biotechnology Journal aims to publish high-impact original research and incisive reviews by leading researchers in applied plant science, with an emphasis on molecular plant sciences and their applications through plant biotechnology. We aim to provide a forum for the most important advances in this field, including curiosity-driven studies with the potential for application, strategic research in plant biotechnology, scientific analysis of key issues for the beneficial application of plant sciences and scientific analysis of the performance of the products of plant biotechnology in practice.

Publisher
Wiley
Website
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1467-7652
Impact factor
5.677 (2013)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Plant Biotechnology Journal

Scientists engineer yellow-seeded camelina with high oil output

Efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from transportation fuels are increasing demand for oil produced by nonfood crops. These plants use sunlight to power the conversion of atmospheric carbon dioxide into oil, which ...

Biotechnology

Jun 11, 2024

0

50

Fine-tuning leaf angle with CRISPR improves sugarcane yield

Sugarcane is the world's largest crop by biomass yield, providing 80% of the sugar and 40% of the biofuel produced worldwide. The plant's size and efficient use of water and light make it a prime candidate to produce advanced ...

Biotechnology

Jun 10, 2024

0

173

New rice lines for Africa offer virus protection

Rice yellow mottle virus (RYMV) is responsible for high crop losses in Africa, particularly among small-scale farmers. A research team has now produced rice lines that are resistant to the disease by means of genome editing.

Biotechnology

Jan 11, 2024

0

8

Peroxidase gene found to confer drought tolerance in soybean

Over the past 100 years, global water use has increased sixfold, and increased drought has led to substantial declines in crop production in recent decades. Soybean [Glycine max (L.) Merr.], originally domesticated in China ...

Biotechnology

Nov 30, 2023

0

9

page 1 from 7