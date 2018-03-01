March 1, 2018

Modified switchgrass has no negative effect on soils

by US Department of Energy

Modified switchgrass has no negative effect on soils
Cultivation of perennial switchgrass increases soil organic carbon. Credit: US Department of Energy

Overcoming the natural resistance of plant cell walls to deconstruction, known as recalcitrance, is a major bottleneck to cost-effective biofuel production. In response, scientists modified lignin. Lignin is one of the polymers responsible for recalcitrance and crucial for structural support within plant tissues. Modifying lignin improved the conversion of plant biomass to fuel. Yet a question remained. Will specifically modified bioenergy crops negatively impact the local soil? In field studies, researchers confirmed that growing genetically manipulated switchgrass as no negative effects on soils over the short terms studied (2 to 5 years).

Cultivating genetically modified over large areas could greatly improve biofuel production. However, little is known about the impact such crops could have on relative to native plants. This study sought to characterize these impacts. The team evaluated physical, chemical, and biological parameters of soil health over several years during field trials of engineered switchgrass. The study found no significant effects.

Scientists at the BioEnergy Science Center (BESC) genetically modified switchgrass, a promising bioenergy crop, to produce less lignin resulting in an improved ethanol conversion process. However, the longer-term impact of lignin-reduced switchgrass on soils in terms of its physical, chemical, and microbiological attributes was unknown. An analysis comparing lignin-altered lines of switchgrass against non-altered switchgrass (controls) showed no detectable effect on soil chemistry, with no significant changes to soil pH or 19 other measured major elements. The soil microbiome, important to the fate of nutrients and carbon, exhibited seasonal differences between the altered and control crops, but overall there was no significant difference. Furthermore, the rate of carbon sequestration, the production and storage of carbon in the soil, occurred at rates similar to the positive rates in control plots with unaltered switchgrass.

More information: Jennifer M. DeBruyn et al. Field-grown transgenic switchgrass (Panicum virgatum L.) with altered lignin does not affect soil chemistry, microbiology, and carbon storage potential, GCB Bioenergy (2016). DOI: 10.1111/gcbb.12407

Journal information: GCB Bioenergy

Provided by US Department of Energy

Citation: Modified switchgrass has no negative effect on soils (2018, March 1) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-03-switchgrass-negative-effect-soils.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

How biofuels from plant fibers could combat global warming
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)