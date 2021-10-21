October 21, 2021

Study rewrites dogma of adenovirus infection and double-stranded RNA

by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

RNA
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Challenging the dogma of what scientists thought they understood about DNA viruses, a team of researchers led by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has shown that adenovirus uses its own efficient RNA splicing mechanisms to prevent the formation of double-stranded RNA, which otherwise would trigger a host immune response. By splicing its RNA transcripts in a way that prevents them from pairing with other viral messages, adenovirus evades host sensors that activate the immune system in the presence of double-stranded RNA. The findings were published today as a "Breakthrough Article" in Nucleic Acids Research.

Prior to this work, researchers had assumed DNA viruses produced double-stranded RNA during infection, given that transcription occurs symmetrically on both top and bottom strands of viral DNA; most DNA viruses also encode proteins that inhibit host pathways that recognize double-stranded RNA as foreign. However, despite this assumption, there was no direct evidence that DNA viruses like the adenovirus produce double-stranded RNA.

To investigate this theory, the research team, led by Matthew D. Weitzman, Ph.D., an investigator in CHOP's Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, and Alexander Price, Ph.D., a post-doctoral fellow in the Weitzman Laboratory, used imaging by microscopy with two independent to establish whether adenovirus produces double-stranded RNA. To their surprise, they found no detectable levels of double-stranded RNA following adenovirus infection. In contrast, they found abundant double-stranded RNA in cells infected with mutants that were defective for viral RNA processing. When this occurred, host sensors for double-stranded RNA were activated, launching the host into action.

"Through highly collaborative work, this study highlights a novel mechanism by which can escape innate immune recognition by modulating host factors to promote efficient viral RNA production," Weitzman said. "Future research will need to account for this new discovery and investigate factors like small viral RNAs that were thought to block double-stranded RNA responses, but as these findings indicate, must exist for some other reason."

More information: Alexander M Price et al, Adenovirus prevents dsRNA formation by promoting efficient splicing of viral RNA, Nucleic Acids Research (2021). DOI: 10.1093/nar/gkab896
Journal information: Nucleic Acids Research

Provided by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Citation: Study rewrites dogma of adenovirus infection and double-stranded RNA (2021, October 21) retrieved 21 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-rewrites-dogma-adenovirus-infection-double-stranded.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
