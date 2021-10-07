October 7, 2021

Research examines what it will take to foster empathy for the world's oceans

by Brock University

ocean
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Oceans support all life on Earth. Yet for many, oceans remain out of sight and, as a result, out of mind.

A Brock University-led research team set out to find out if people would feel more empathy for the oceans—which typically means a willingness to care for the environment—if they are shown either optimistic or pessimistic future scenarios of the high seas.

The research, "Fostering ocean empathy through future scenarios," used both virtual reality and written formats to give participants two differing scenarios about the future of the oceans: one describing a future of environmental sustainability and ; and another describing a world dominated by resurgent nationalism, regional conflicts and environmental degradation.

"Our results showed that post-test empathy levels were significantly higher than pre-test levels," said Jessica Blythe, Assistant Professor in Brock's Environmental Sustainability Research Centre (ESRC). "In other words, future scenarios fostered ocean empathy. We also found the pessimistic scenario resulted in higher empathy compared to the optimistic scenario."

While seeing the impacted participants' feelings toward oceans, the research team's findings, published last month in the journal People and Nature, show little difference between the and written formats.

"As one of the first studies to demonstrate the influence of an intervention purposefully designed to build ocean empathy, the research presents a novel approach for supporting sustainability," said Blythe.

Explore further

Virtual reality may help us develop empathy for oceans and marine life
More information: Jessica Blythe et al, Fostering ocean empathy through future scenarios, People and Nature (2021). DOI: 10.1002/pan3.10253#support-information-section
Provided by Brock University
Citation: Research examines what it will take to foster empathy for the world's oceans (2021, October 7) retrieved 7 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-foster-empathy-world-oceans.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid Delta variant

2 hours ago

Peter Doherty On Covid

21 hours ago

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

Oct 06, 2021

Peter Doherty Video On Covid - A MUST WATCH

Oct 06, 2021

Australia Possibly Heading For 95% Vaccination

Oct 05, 2021

2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

Oct 04, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)