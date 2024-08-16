Expert weighs in on gender identity and regulation in Olympic boxing
Olympic competition is meant to celebrate the best of the best—often serving as a career high point for elite athletes.
Brock University is a public research university in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada. It is the only university in Canada in a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, at the centre of Canada's Niagara Peninsula on the Niagara Escarpment. The university bears the name of Maj.-General Sir Isaac Brock, who was responsible for defending Upper Canada against the United States during the War of 1812.
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed
Olympic competition is meant to celebrate the best of the best—often serving as a career high point for elite athletes.
Social Sciences
Aug 16, 2024
0
6
While a ban on cellphones in Ontario classrooms will temporarily keep them out of students' hands, the move will do little to support the mental health of youth across the province, say Brock University experts.
Social Sciences
May 5, 2024
0
2
While four Ontario school boards recently announced a $4.5-billion lawsuit against the social media giants behind Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, Brock University experts are calling for additional actions to address ...
Social Sciences
Apr 19, 2024
0
1
The public reacted swiftly this week when news spread that Wendy's had potential plans to test-run surge pricing in its restaurants.
Social Sciences
Mar 4, 2024
0
18
New research from Brock University is introducing a highly efficient material for solar panels that is significantly less expensive than the silicon currently dominating the industry.
Nanomaterials
Oct 24, 2023
0
12
A Brock-led research team has mapped out a strategy to help high school teachers guide their students on the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT.
Education
Sep 11, 2023
0
2
The prevalence of blue-green algae blooms in southern Ontario will become more frequent as temperatures rise, say Brock University researchers.
Ecology
Aug 21, 2023
0
1
Discovering and developing drugs can be slow, costly and high-risk, but harnessing advances in artificial intelligence (AI) can help with these processes, say Brock University researchers.
Molecular & Computational biology
Aug 1, 2023
0
30
The angst of naturally anxious people may actually help the planet, says a Brock University expert in biology and psychology.
Environment
Jul 14, 2023
1
1
Young people across Canada have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Social Sciences
Jul 7, 2022
0
3