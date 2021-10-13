October 13, 2021

DNA reveals how ice ages affected African rainforests

by University of Exeter

rainforest
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Today, rainforest covers much of Central Africa, but scarce fossil records suggest ice ages may have caused the forest to shrink and fragment, giving way to savannahs.

The new study found clues to support this, by identifying genetic signs of points when two populations of the same species emerged from one ancestral population—probably caused by the forest fragmenting into separate sections.

It is believed that repeated ice ages over the last few million years made Central Africa cooler and drier, while areas further from the Equator froze.

The study was carried out by the University of Exeter, the University of Copenhagen, ULB (Brussels) and the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

"We examined the DNA of five legume trees, which are found widely in African rainforests," said Dr. Rosalía Piñeiro, of the University of Exeter.

"We identified significant genetic traces of fragmentation—physical splits between populations—at dates that suggest the forest retreated during cool, arid periods caused by ice ages."

Unsurprisingly, the rate at which species recolonised areas after ice ages seems to have been slower in trees with short-distance mechanisms of seed and pollen dispersal.

"With the climate and land use now changing rapidly due to human activities, these trees are unlikely to respond and recolonise efficiently," Dr. Piñeiro said.

"Tropical areas are often overlooked in ice-age research, and Africa and the tropics are both under-studied in general.

"Despite their long history, our results show that African rainforests are a dynamic biome where the range occupied by has changed due to constraints imposed by climate changes."

The paper was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Explore further

Forest edges in the tropics increase carbon emissions
More information: Rosalía Piñeiro et al, Contrasting genetic signal of recolonization after rainforest fragmentation in African trees with different dispersal abilities, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2021). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2013979118
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by University of Exeter
Citation: DNA reveals how ice ages affected African rainforests (2021, October 13) retrieved 13 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-dna-reveals-ice-ages-affected.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)