October 13, 2021

Australia plans lunar rover to help NASA find oxygen on moon

Australia plans lunar rover to help NASA find oxygen on moon
In this undated image released by the Australian Space Agency, an imagined scene on the moon is depicted. Australia has agreed to build a 20-kilogram (44-pound) semi-autonomous lunar rover for NASA to take to the moon as early as 2026 in search of oxygen, the Australian government said on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Credit: Australian Space Agency via AP

Australia has agreed to build a 20-kilogram (44-pound) semi-autonomous lunar rover for NASA to take to the moon as early as 2026 in search of oxygen.

The rover would collect soil that contains oxides and NASA would use separate equipment to extract oxygen from that soil, a government statement said. Oxygen extracted from the would ultimately be used to sustain a on the moon and support future missions to Mars.

Australian Space Agency deputy head Anthony Murfett said NASA had been impressed by technology used to remotely control from 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) huge dump trucks that transport iron ore from mines in northwest Australia.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the agreement would strengthen a relationship with Australia related to that dates back more than 50 years.

The agreement depends on the rover meeting a range of conditions during its development

Explore further

NASA selects Moon site for ice-hunting rover

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Australia plans lunar rover to help NASA find oxygen on moon (2021, October 13) retrieved 13 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-australia-lunar-rover-nasa-oxygen.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Issue with Stellarium: transit of Venus (find the parallax)

16 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

22 hours ago

Level of details in prime focus vs eyepiece images

Oct 12, 2021

Better than Mars Colonization in many aspects.

Oct 12, 2021

Simulation debugging for Apollo Lunar Landing

Oct 11, 2021

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Oct 11, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)