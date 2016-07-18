July 18, 2016

Taiwan to make lunar lander for NASA moon-mining mission

US space agency NASA is leading the first ever moon-mining project, which is called Resource Prospector
US space agency NASA is leading the first ever moon-mining project, which is called Resource Prospector

Taiwan is building a $47 million lunar lander as part of the first ever moon-mining project, officials said Monday.

The lander, which the island's Chung-shan Institute of Science and Technology will have to make by October 2018, will carry a rover and touch down on the moon's surface after a three-day journey from Earth.

US space agency NASA is leading the project, which is called Resource Prospector and aims to be the first mining expedition on another world.

The rover is designed to excavate hydrogen, oxygen and water from the moon, NASA says on its website.

"To be honest, the schedule is pressing," Han Kuo-chang, the head of CSIST's international cooperation programme, told AFP, adding that the US would supply the and the lander's descent propulsion system.

"Should the Resource Prospector prove to be successful, the moon could be used as a base for space journeys into Mars," Han said.

It is the first time Taiwan has built a .

NASA is due to launch the moon-mining mission early in the 2020s.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Taiwan to make lunar lander for NASA moon-mining mission (2016, July 18) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-taiwan-lunar-lander-nasa-moon-mining.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Europe's plans to visit the Moon in 2018
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Paper on observing the CMB at early epochs travelling close to the spe

53 minutes ago

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)