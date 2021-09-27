September 27, 2021

Video: NASA's Artemis astronaut Victor Glover

by Science@NASA

moon earth
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

As we look forward to the Artemis program to the Moon and even one-day crewed missions to Mars, accessing resources like water will be crucial for humans to survive on other worlds. We sat down with Victor Glover, NASA Crew-1 astronaut, to talk about NASA's Artemis program, what it would be like to be on the Moon one day, and how technology from the Moon to Mars Ice & Prospecting Challenge could help astronauts extract ice and water resources from the lunar surface.

Portions of this interview appeared in NASA Science Live: NASA's Moon to Mars Ice & Prospecting Challenge, a one-hour live broadcast that showcased student teams and their unique technology and engineering demonstrations that could be capable of digging through a simulated Martian or to access and extract water ice below.

Credit: Science@NASA

Explore further

Image: Lunar hardware delivered to NASA Goddard
Provided by Science@NASA
Citation: Video: NASA's Artemis astronaut Victor Glover (2021, September 27) retrieved 27 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-video-nasa-artemis-astronaut-victor.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Level of details in prime focus vs eyepiece images

2 hours ago

Acceleration of time due to entropy

Sep 25, 2021

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 25, 2021

About the relation between number of sidereal and solar days

Sep 24, 2021

Do gravitons interact with gravitons?

Sep 24, 2021

Does an Analemma visualize the Earth's actual orbit around the sun?

Sep 23, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)