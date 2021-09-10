Video: Molecular plant breeding

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

What is molecular plant breeding? Are genetically modified plants dangerous? And what opportunities and risks are associated with CRISPR/Cas?

Bruno Studer, Professor for Molecular Plant Breeding at the Institute of Agricultural Sciences at ETH Zurich, answers these and other questions in the latest "Ask the Expert" video.

Credit: ETH Zurich

