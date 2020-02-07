February 7, 2020

France goes soggy on using CRISPR technique for veggies

crispr
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

France's highest administrative court decided Friday that plants produced using new gene editing techniques such as CRISPR undergo strict testing as genetically modified organisms in a ruling that could see some varieties pulled from the market.

The Conseil d'Etat said in its ruling that the latest gene editing techniques should fall under the strict regulations in place for testing genetically modified organisms.

It gave the government nine months to identify agricultural produced using these gene editing techniques which had not been through the testing procedures used to ensure genetically modified organisms (GMO) are safe.

"This could in practice result in removing the varieties concerned from the catalogue and suspending cultivation," it added.

At the heart of the case was the use of what are called new breeding techniques.

While the first generation of GMOs introduced foreign genes into plants, the latest techniques modify a plant's own genes in an effort to produce desired traits like resistance to disease or higher yield.

One of the best known such tools is CRISPR/Cas9—pronounced "Crisper"—informally known as molecular "scissors" that allow researchers to edit an organism's own genome.

The technique has been widely taken up in , spurring the development of new treatments but also controversy after a Chinese doctor claimed he edited the of unborn babies to prevent them contracting HIV.

The technique has also been widely adopted by agricultural biotechnology firms, and the case centred on rendering colza and sunflower plants more tolerant to herbicides.

The case was brought in 2015 by certain farmers and environmental groups who disputed a French rule excluding of the new techniques from GMO testing requirements.

The Conseil d'Etat had solicited the advice of the European Court of Justice on the issue, which for its part had said the new techniques should fall under GMO rules.

While some farmers groups welcomed the decision, others complained it would chill innovation and the development of plants that can withstand climate change and called for an update to EU regulations.

Explore further

Scientists call for modernization of EU gene-editing legislation

© 2020 AFP

Citation: France goes soggy on using CRISPR technique for veggies (2020, February 7) retrieved 7 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-france-soggy-crispr-technique-veggies.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Jan 26, 2020

Microplastics concern

Jan 26, 2020

Expression of Pol-Gag in different viruses

Jan 25, 2020

Gas filter mask on Mars - sci fi

Jan 24, 2020

Can wearing N95 mask make you inhale the exhaled carbon dioxide?

Jan 24, 2020

Feeling emotion and body

Jan 23, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments