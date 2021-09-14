September 14, 2021

Video: Why ice core research matters

by Victoria University of Wellington

new zealand
Franz Josef Glacier, New Zealand. Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Inside the New Zealand Ice Core Research Facility, scientists like Dr. Holly Winton from the Te Puna Pātiotio—Antarctic Research Centre at Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington analyze ice core samples to understand how and why the climate changed in the past, to better predict our future.

The features footage from Antarctica, and Dr. Winton explains her research among the ice cores at the Research Facility run jointly by GNS Science and the University.

Credit: Victoria University of Wellington

