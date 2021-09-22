September 22, 2021

Low-income single mothers feel they have 'no choice' in COVID-19 school and care decisions

by Wiley

school
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

In a recent study published in Family Relations, constraints related to safety or financial needs dictated the decisions that low-income, single mothers made around childcare and schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In interviews of 34 , of young children, mothers typically voiced that they had "no choice" and selected care to keep their children safe and provide for their .

The study's authors note that it will be important to identify ways to assist resource-limited mothers in making childcare decisions and, further, to support them in the execution of those decisions, especially during emergency situations like the current pandemic.

"The lack of choice mothers feel in the care decisions for their young children during the COVID-19 pandemic is concerning. We talked to mothers about their care decisions for Fall 2020, and the angst mothers feel likely continues today in the midst of the surge of Delta-variant COVID-19 cases," said lead author Melissa Radey, Ph.D., MA, MSSW, of Florida State University. "We need to find ways to increase choice. Providing timely, about the risk of COVID-19 and available care options is one first step to promote informed choice as well as the well-being of these vulnerable families."

Explore further

Pandemic poses health risk to moms of preschoolers
More information: Melissa Radey et al, "I don't have much of a choice": Low‐income single mothers' COVID ‐19 school and care decisions, Family Relations (2021). DOI: 10.1111/fare.12593
Journal information: Family Relations

Provided by Wiley
Citation: Low-income single mothers feel they have 'no choice' in COVID-19 school and care decisions (2021, September 22) retrieved 22 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-low-income-mothers-choice-covid-school.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)