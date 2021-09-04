September 4, 2021

Image: Hubble snaps speedy star jets

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Image: Hubble snaps speedy star jets
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, B. Nisini

This striking image features a relatively rare celestial phenomenon known as a Herbig-Haro object. This particular object, named HH111, was imaged by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3).

These spectacular objects develop under very specific circumstances. Newly formed stars are often very active, and in some cases they expel very narrow jets of rapidly moving ionized gas – gas that is so hot that its molecules and atoms have lost their electrons, making the gas highly charged. The streams of ionized gas then collide with the clouds of gas and dust surrounding newly formed stars at speeds of hundreds of miles per second. It is these energetic collisions that create Herbig-Haro objects such as HH111.

WFC3 takes images at optical, ultraviolet, and infrared wavelengths, which means that it observes objects at a similar to the range that human eyes are sensitive to (optical, or visible) and a range of wavelengths that are slightly too short (ultraviolet) or too long (infrared) to be detected by . Herbig-Haro objects actually release a lot of light at , but they are difficult to observe because their surrounding dust and gas absorb much of the visible light. Therefore, the WFC3's ability to observe at – where observations are not as affected by gas and dust – is crucial to observing Herbo-Haro objects successfully.

Explore further

Image: Hubble views a baby star's tantrums
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Image: Hubble snaps speedy star jets (2021, September 4) retrieved 4 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-image-hubble-snaps-speedy-star.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Planetary Formation

6 hours ago

Evidence for existence of a 9th Planet in the solar system

6 hours ago

Do gravitons interact with gravitons?

18 hours ago

Assumptions for blackbody spectra vs. emission spectra vs. absorption spectra

Sep 02, 2021

Is the existence of a Dyson Sphere impossible?

Sep 01, 2021

Dark matter gravity is 'right', or our understanding of gravity is wrong?

Aug 31, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments