June 7, 2021

Hubble images a galaxy in dazzling detail

by Lynn Jenner, Claire Andreoli, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Riess et al.; Acknowledgment: M. Zamani

This image features the spiral galaxy NGC 691, imaged in fantastic detail using Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3). This galaxy is a member of the NGC 691 galaxy group named after it, which features a group of gravitationally bound galaxies that lie about 120 million light-years from Earth.

Hubble observes objects such as NGC 691 using a range of filters. Each filter only allows certain wavelengths of light to reach Hubble's WFC3. The resulting filtered images are colored by specialists who make informed choices about which color best corresponds to the wavelengths of light from the astronomical object that are transmitted by each filter.

Combining the colored images from individual filters creates a full-color image. This detailed process provides us with remarkably good insight into the nature and appearance of these objects.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
