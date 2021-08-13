August 13, 2021

Image: Hubble peers into a dusty stellar nursery

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features AFGL 5180, a beautiful stellar nursery located in the constellation of Gemini (the Twins). Credit: Image credit: ESA/Hubble &amp; NASA, J. C. Tan (Chalmers University &amp; University of Virginia), R. Fedriani (Chalmers University)

Nestled among the vast clouds of star-forming regions like this one lie potential clues about the formation of our own solar system.

This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features AFGL 5180, a beautiful stellar nursery located in the constellation of Gemini (the Twins).

At the center of the image, a massive star is forming and blasting cavities through the clouds with a pair of powerful jets, extending to the top right and bottom left of the image. Light from this star is mostly escaping and reaching us by illuminating these cavities, like a lighthouse piercing through the storm clouds.

Stars are born in dusty environments and although this dust makes for spectacular images, it can prevent astronomers from seeing stars embedded in it. Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) instrument is designed to capture detailed images in both visible and , meaning that the young stars hidden in vast star-forming regions like AFGL 5180 can be seen much more clearly.

