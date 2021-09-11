September 11, 2021

Image: Hubble captures a sparkling cluster

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Hubble captures a sparkling cluster
Credit: ESA/Hubble and NASA, A. Sarajedini

This star-studded image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope depicts NGC 6717, which lies more than 20,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. NGC 6717 is a globular cluster, a roughly spherical collection of stars tightly bound together by gravity. Globular clusters contain more stars in their centers than their outer fringes, as this image aptly demonstrates; the sparsely populated edges of NGC 6717 are in stark contrast to the sparkling collection of stars at its center.

The center of the image also contains some interlopers from closer to home. These bright foreground stars reside between Earth and the cluster. They are easily spotted by the crisscross diffraction spikes that form when their light interacts with the structures supporting Hubble's secondary mirror.

The constellation Sagittarius is in the same area of the night sky as the center of the Milky Way, which is filled with light-absorbing gas and dust. This absorption of light—which astronomers call "extinction"—makes studying near the challenging. To determine the properties of NGC 6717, astronomers relied on a combination of Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys.

Explore further

Image: Hubble sees a cluster of red, white, and blue
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Image: Hubble captures a sparkling cluster (2021, September 11) retrieved 11 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-image-hubble-captures-cluster.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
38 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Level of details in prime focus vs eyepiece images

6 hours ago

Do gravitons interact with gravitons?

12 hours ago

Analemma layout and proportions on a sundial

14 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 09, 2021

Solar imaging and techniques

Sep 09, 2021

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 09, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments