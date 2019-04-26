April 26, 2019

Image: Hubble snaps a crowded cluster

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Hubble snaps a crowded cluster
Hubble image of Messier 75, taken with the telescope's Advanced Camera for Surveys. Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, F. Ferraro et al.

This sparkling burst of stars is Messier 75. It is a globular cluster: a spherical collection of stars bound together by gravity. Clusters like this orbit around galaxies and typically reside in their outer and less-crowded areas, gathering to form dense communities in the galactic suburbs.

Messier 75 lies in our Milky Way galaxy in the constellation of Sagittarius (the Archer), around 67,000 light-years away from Earth. The majority of the 's stars, about 400,000 in total, are found in its core; it is one of the most densely populated clusters ever found, with a phenomenal luminosity of some 180,000 times that of the Sun. No wonder it photographs so well!

Discovered in 1780 by Pierre Méchain, Messier 75 was also observed by Charles Messier and added to his catalog later that year. This image of Messier 75 was captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope's Advanced Camera for Surveys.

Explore further

Hubble spots flock of cosmic ducks
More information: Messier 75 is featured in Hubble's Messier catalog, which includes some of the most fascinating objects that can be observed from Earth's Northern Hemisphere. See the NASA-processed image and other Messier objects at: https://www.nasa.gov/content/goddard/hubble-s-messier-catalog.
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Image: Hubble snaps a crowded cluster (2019, April 26) retrieved 26 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-image-hubble-snaps-crowded-cluster.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

23 hours ago

Why are pictures of galaxies so clear?

Apr 24, 2019

What process allows us to 'see' lightyears of distance with the natural eye?

Apr 24, 2019

Our absolute speed in the cosmos

Apr 22, 2019

Black hole image: What are those "lobes"? [M87 10April2019]

Apr 21, 2019

Coronal Rain -- an interesting article

Apr 21, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration