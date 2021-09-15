September 15, 2021 report

Ancient spider mom preserved in amber found to be protecting her young

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Ancient spider mom preserved in amber found to be protecting her young
Figure 1. Photographs and drawings of a lagonomegopid spider (CNU-ARA-MA2016101) and egg sac in Burmese amber CNU009432. (a) Habitus, dorsal view; (b) three-dimensional CT reconstruction, dorsal view, gray represents CNU-ARA-MA2016101, yellow represents egg sac; (c) schematic drawing of dorsal habitus; (d) habitus, ventral view; (e) cross-section of egg sac, the details in boxes are enlarged and shown in other figures; (f) three-dimensional CT reconstruction of egg sac, dorsal view; (g) silk thread of the spider egg sac; (h) details of egg sac, showing prelarvae and egg membranes (arrow); (i) details of egg sac, showing prelarvae and egg membranes (arrows); (j) left tarsus I lateral view, showing trichobothria (asterisks). Scale bars represent 2 mm (a,c,d), 0.5 mm (e), 0.2 mm (h,i,j) and 0.01 mm (g); scale bars are absent in (b) and (f). Credit: DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2021.1279

A trio of researchers with Capital Normal University in China has found evidence of a mother spider protecting her young in an amber sample dated back to 99 million years ago. In their paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, Xiangbo Guo, Paul Selden and Dong Rend describe where the sample was found and what they learned about the spider it contains.

Many modern spider species have been found to take measures to ensure the survival of their offspring— have been seen crouching to cover hatchlings, for example, and producing silk to tie and hold eggs closely together. In this new effort, the researchers have found evidence of a mother spider from the mid-Cretaceous exhibiting the same behavior.

The researchers found four chunks of amber that had been extracted from a mine in Myanmar that contained entombed spiders. In one of the chunks, they found an adult female with a bit of her egg sac still intact underneath her body. Study of the facial features showed that the spider was a member of the extinct Lagonomegopidae family. The researchers also noted that the female was in a stance very similar to that of modern female spiders who are engaged in protecting their eggs from predators. A closer look showed the female had also used her own silk to tie the eggs together. Notably, some scientists have suggested that in spiders began with attempts to tie together, and once it was established, they began using it for other purposes, such as building webs.

The three other chunks of amber contained baby spiders and thread. One also had what appeared to be an arthropod leg and a wasp. The researchers suggest it is likely that each chunk of amber holds related spiderlings—all of which have been identified as members of the Lagonomegopidae family. The researchers note that both the adult female and the groups of spiderlings all had large eyes, which suggests they were free-range hunters rather than web builders. They also note that one of the chunks contains bits of material suggesting the spiderlings had recently exited a nest.

Explore further

Spiders use pre-tensioned silk to hoist prey off the ground
More information: Xiangbo Guo et al, Maternal care in Mid-Cretaceous lagonomegopid spiders, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2021). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2021.1279
Journal information: Proceedings of the Royal Society B

© 2021 Science X Network

Citation: Ancient spider mom preserved in amber found to be protecting her young (2021, September 15) retrieved 15 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-ancient-spider-mom-amber-young.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
45 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Woolly Mammoth Redo

6 hours ago

Does body hair really grow back thicker each time you shave?

6 hours ago

Membrane potential explained: Nernst potential

Sep 14, 2021

Covid Delta variant

Sep 14, 2021

Karen Miga Fills In Missing Pieces of Our Genome

Sep 13, 2021

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

Sep 13, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)