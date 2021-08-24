August 24, 2021

Video: How is it raining plastic?!

by American Chemical Society

How is it raining plastic?! (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Every year, more than 1,000 tons of plastic rain down onto national parks and wilderness areas in the western U.S.

In this week's episode, we talk about where that plastic comes from, and we look for it in rain that falls on Washington, D.C.:

