August 24, 2021 report

Rhesus monkeys found to choke under pressure

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

rhesus macaque
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A team of researchers at Carnegie Mellon University has found that like humans, rhesus macaques can choke when facing a high-stakes situation. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes experiments they conducted involving training rhesus monkeys to carry out increasingly difficult tasks for increasingly large rewards.

Prior research, along with anecdotal evidence, suggests that humans are prone, at times, to choking when faced with a high-pressure situation—a field goal kicker missing an easy kick in the Superbowl, for example. In this new effort, the researchers wondered if other might choke under pressure as well. To find out, they conducted a series of experiments with a group of .

The experiments consisted of training three rhesus to engage in difficult virtual reaching tasks on a computer screen, where they knew beforehand that a desired treat would be the . The researchers then set up four scenarios for the monkeys: small, medium and large, and a much bigger one they called the jackpot. As the tasks grew more difficult, the rewards grew larger. Each of the monkeys was tested 10 times.

After studying the behavior of the monkeys, the researchers found that all of them worked harder to get their treats as they moved up in difficulty levels and rewards and did well. But when it came time to try for the jackpot, the monkeys failed miserably at times. The researchers found that both speed and accuracy declined in such cases between 10 and 25% of the time, preventing the monkeys from receiving the biggest reward. They also noted that the experience of choking did not appear to change strategies the next time. Some of the monkeys would choke again and again.

The researchers acknowledge that their test case was small (due to animal welfare rules) but suggest that their findings were strong enough in the limited sample to state that it would likely hold true for larger numbers of tests cases. Their findings indicate choking in at least one other animal besides humans and suggest that it likely means other species experience it as well.

Explore further

Rhesus monkeys found to see faces in inanimate objects too
More information: Adam L. Smoulder et al, Monkeys exhibit a paradoxical decrease in performance in high-stakes scenarios, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2021). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2109643118
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

© 2021 Science X Network

Citation: Rhesus monkeys found to choke under pressure (2021, August 24) retrieved 24 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-rhesus-monkeys-pressure.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
334 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why do we need drinking water?

1 hour ago

Wound that doesn't heal

3 hours ago

Some 'lucky few' have 'resistance' or immunity to SARS-Cov-2 (Alpha?)

8 hours ago

New car headlights -- Visual issues with oncoming cars

14 hours ago

Covid-19 mRNA/LNP Vaccine: understanding Biodistribution

17 hours ago

Using CRISPR to cut HIV out of infected cells

18 hours ago

More from Biology and Medical

User comments