August 4, 2021

Pesticide threat to bees likely 'underestimated': study

by Kelly MacNamara

The study looked at the interplay between agrochemicals, parasites and poor nutrition
The study looked at the interplay between agrochemicals, parasites and poor nutrition.

Exposure to a cocktail of agrochemicals significantly increases bee mortality, according to research Wednesday that said regulators may be underestimating the dangers of pesticides in combination.

Bees and other pollinators are crucial for crops and wild habitats and evidence of steep drops in worldwide has prompted fears of dire consequences for and .

A new meta-analysis of dozens of published studies over the last 20 years looked at the interaction between agrochemicals, parasites and malnutrition on bee behaviours—such as foraging, memory, colony reproduction—and health.

Researchers found that when these different stressors interacted they had a on bees, greatly increasing the likelihood of death.

The study published in Nature also found that pesticide interaction was likely to be "synergistic", meaning that their combined impact was greater than the sum of their individual effects.

These "interactions between multiple agrochemicals significantly increase bee mortality," said co-author Harry Siviter, of the University of Texas at Austin.

The study concluded that risk assessments that fail to allow for this outcome "may underestimate the interactive effect of anthropogenic stressors on bee mortality".

Researchers said their results "demonstrate that the regulatory process in its current form does not protect bees from the unwanted consequences of complex agrochemical exposure.

"A failure to address this and to continue to expose bees to multiple anthropogenic stressors within agriculture will result in the continued decline in bees and their pollination services, to the detriment of human and ecosystem health," the study concluded.

In a commentary also published in Nature, Adam Vanbergen of France's National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment said that pollinating insects face threats from intensive agriculture, including chemicals like fungicides and pesticides, as well as a reduction of pollen and nectar from wild flowers.

The industrial-scale use of managed honey bees also increases pollinator exposure to parasites and diseases.

While previous individual studies have looked at how these stressors interplay, the new meta-analysis "confirms that the cocktail of agrochemicals that bees encounter in an intensively farmed environment can create a risk to bee populations".

He said there had been a general focus on impacts on honey bees, but added there is a need for more research on other pollinators, which might react differently to these stressors.

Some 75 percent of the world's crops producing fruits and seeds for rely on pollinators, including cocoa, coffee, almonds and cherries, according to the UN.

In 2019 scientists concluded that nearly half of all insect species worldwide are in decline and a third could disappear altogether by century's end.

One in six species of bees have gone regionally extinct somewhere in the world.

The main drivers of pollinator extinction are thought to be habitat loss and pesticide use.

Explore further

Pollen patties may save bees poisoned by pesticides
More information: Harry Siviter et al, Agrochemicals interact synergistically to increase bee mortality, Nature (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03787-7
Journal information: Nature

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Pesticide threat to bees likely 'underestimated': study (2021, August 4) retrieved 4 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-pesticide-threat-bees-underestimated.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Lambda variant shows vaccine resistance

1 hour ago

Coca cola roach and ant killer, online article

20 hours ago

Evolution and preservation of endangered animals

Aug 02, 2021

Cross Reactive Covid 19 Immunity From Exposure to Endemic Coronaviruses

Aug 02, 2021

Covid Delta variant

Aug 01, 2021

Physiology: What does it Take to do the Cossack Dance?

Aug 01, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments