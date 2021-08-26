August 26, 2021

A Neanderthal hunting camp in the center of the Iberian Peninsula

by CENIEH

A Neanderthal hunting camp in the center of the Iberian Peninsula
Fauna remains. Credit: Abel Moclán

Abel Moclán, a researcher at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), is the lead author of a paper published in the journal Quaternary Science Reviews which undertook a zooarchaeological and taphonomic study of the Neanderthal Navalmaíllo Rock Shelter site (Pinilla del Valle, Madrid), some 76,000 years old, whose results indicate that these Neanderthals mainly hunted large bovids and cervids.

Thanks to the taphonomic study, it has been possible to characterize the site as a "hunting camp," meaning that it was used by these hominins as a staging post between where they caught their prey and the place of final consumption, at which the entire group would have made use of the resources the hunting parties obtained at different times.

Covering over 300 m2, this is possibly the region's largest Neanderthal camp, and evidence had previously been found of different activities undertaken by these hominins here, such as manufacturing or the use of fire, at different moments, although little had been known about how important the faunal remains encountered were.

A Neanderthal hunting camp in the center of the Iberian Peninsula
Navalmaíllo Rock Shelter site. Credit: Abel Moclán

"We've been able to show with a high degree of certainty that the Navalmaíllo Neanderthals mainly hunted large bovids and cervids, which they processed there and then carried to a second place of reference. This point is very interesting, as this type of behavior has been identified at very few sites in the Iberian Peninsula. To do all this, we used very powerful statistical tools such as Artificial Intelligence," says Moclán.

The 20th excavation campaign at the Pinilla del Valle sites is currently under way, from August 15th through September 15th.

Explore further

Artificial intelligence for the study of sites
More information: Abel Moclán et al, A neanderthal hunting camp in the central system of the Iberian Peninsula: A zooarchaeological and taphonomic analysis of the Navalmaíllo Rock Shelter (Pinilla del Valle, Spain), Quaternary Science Reviews (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.quascirev.2021.107142
Journal information: Quaternary Science Reviews

Provided by CENIEH
Citation: A Neanderthal hunting camp in the center of the Iberian Peninsula (2021, August 26) retrieved 26 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-neanderthal-center-iberian-peninsula.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
134 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

M 7.2 earthquake in Haiti August 14

Aug 24, 2021

Mw 7.5 South Sandwich Isl

Aug 23, 2021

How large can a cloud cover be?

Aug 21, 2021

Would the Earth speed up rotating if the molten core solidified?

Aug 21, 2021

Mine collapse, Mag 3.1, in Tennessee

Aug 20, 2021

Mag 8.2 Earthquake and aftershocks ~ 104 km SE of Perryville, Alaska

Aug 14, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments