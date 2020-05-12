May 12, 2020

Analyzing the landscape in the pre-Pyrenees inhabited by Neanderthals

by CENIEH

Scientist analyzes the landscape in the pre-Pyrenees inhabited by Neanderthals
Roca dels Bous. Credit: A. Benito Calvo

Researcher Alfonso Benito Calvo, head of the Geomorphology and Formation Processes line of research at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana, is the lead author of a paper just published in the journal Quaternary Research that analyzes the formation of Roca dels Bous (Lleida, Spain), which was inhabited by Neanderthals, in relation to the evolution that took place of this landscape in the pre-Pyrenees over the last 60,000 years.

In the paper, the processes that intervened during the Neanderthal occupation of this Mousterian site in the gorge of the Segre River (Sant Llorenç de Montgai) were investigated using 3-D geomorphological techniques using drones, as well as stratigraphic, statistical and luminescence dating (OSL) techniques.

"The we see today is very different from that inhabited by the Neanderthals. Roca dels Bous was not a vantage point overlooking the valley. On the contrary, the data indicate that it lay next to the valley bottom, and the Neanderthals had the resources offered by the Segre River floodplain, which was wider than it is now," explains Benito Calvo.

Reconstructing how the landscape in this zone evolved is key to understanding the Neanderthal occupation patterns in this territory, which served as a nexus between the rest of Europe and the Iberian Peninsula by connecting the highlands of the Pyrenees with the Ebro Basin.

More information: Alfonso Benito-Calvo et al. Reconstructing Mousterian landscapes in the southeastern Pyrenees (Roca dels Bous site, Pre-Pyrenees ranges, Spain), Quaternary Research (2020). DOI: 10.1017/qua.2020.29

Provided by CENIEH

Citation: Analyzing the landscape in the pre-Pyrenees inhabited by Neanderthals (2020, May 12) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-landscape-pre-pyrenees-inhabited-neanderthals.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Tie game: Ancient bit of string shows Neanderthal handiwork
193 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)