Ingenuity Mars Helicopter spots Perseverance from above

This image of the “South Séítah” region of Jezero Crater was taken by NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter during its 11th flight on Aug. 4. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Can you see NASA's newest rover in this picture from Jezero Crater?

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter recently completed its 11th flight at the Red Planet, snapping multiple photographs during its trip. Along with capturing the boulders, sand dunes, and rocky outcrops prevalent in the "South Séítah" region of Jezero Crater, a few of the images capture NASA's Perseverance rover amid its first science campaign.

Ingenuity began as a technological demonstration to prove that powered, controlled flight on Mars is possible. It is now an operations demonstration intended to investigate how a rotorcraft can add an aerial dimension to missions like Perseverance, scouting possible areas of scientific interest and offering detailed views of nearby areas too hazardous for the rover to explore.

"Ingenuity's aerial images are awesome—but even better when you get to play 'Where's Perseverance?' with them," said Robert Hogg. "Once you find our rover and zoom in, you can make out some details, like the wheels, remote sensing mast, and the MMRTG"—the Multi-Mission Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator—"on the aft end."

Ingenuity captured the Perseverance rover in an image taken during its 11th flight at Mars on Aug. 4. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

So where is Perseverance? At the bottom center of the image, you can find Ingenuity's shadow. From there, go straight up. Just beyond South Seítah's dune field near the top of the image and just to the right of center is a bright white speck. That's what a Mars rover looks like from about 1,600 feet (500 meters) away and 39 feet (12 meters) up.

Flight 11 was essentially designed to keep Ingenuity ahead of the rover, allowing it to continue to support Perseverance's science goals by photographing intriguing geologic features from the air. Flying north-by-northwest at 11 mph (five meters per second), it took Ingenuity 130.9 seconds to make the trip to its 8th airfield. From this new staging area, the helicopter is scheduled to make at least one reconnaissance flight of the geologically intriguing South Séítah area.

