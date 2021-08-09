August 9, 2021

Image: Crater trio

by European Space Agency

Credit: ESA/Roscosmos/CaSSIS, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

This image was taken on 22 March 2021 in the Lunae Planum region [16.74°N, 300.9°E] of Mars by the CaSSIS camera on the ESA-Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO).

This is known to be covered by large lava deposits probably from the nearby Tharsis Montes volcanoes. In this image three medium-sized take center stage, with many smaller impacts pockmarking the scene. Zooming into the larger craters it is possible to see layers in the inner rim that could represent the successive accumulation of lava flows in this area.

TGO's full science mission began in 2018. The is not only returning spectacular images, but also providing the best ever inventory of the planet's atmospheric gases, and mapping the planet's surface for water-rich locations. It will also provide data relay services for the second ExoMars mission comprising the Rosalind Franklin rover and Kazachok platform, when it arrives on Mars in 2023.

Provided by European Space Agency
