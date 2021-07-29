July 29, 2021

Designing new ways to understand material

by University of Missouri

Designing new ways to understand material
Individual electrode components used to measure mass and thickness of a material during electrochemical operation. Credit: University of Missouri

Matthias Young, an assistant professor in the University of Missouri College of Engineering, recently designed two techniques for understanding the behavior of materials. The findings could lead to better batteries, improved water treatment systems and sensing applications that can measure the amount of nitrate in soil.

Measuring factors simultaneously

In order to develop for applications such as lithium ion batteries, scientists have to understand how materials change dynamically under different charge conditions. It's a complex process that requires researchers to have insight into what's happening to materials in real time.

Young modified existing commercial equipment to be able to measure multiple behaviors simultaneously.

"I'm excited to use this new device to help us innovate materials for these applications, and I hope this device will enable the materials science community to accelerate discoveries in other applications," he said.

Young plans to make the low-cost available to other material researchers.

An inexpensive way to measure disordered atoms

In a separate study, Young outlined a technique to more easily measure the atomic structure of materials. The process is unique and can measure the position of atoms—even when they are not in ordered patterns—without using a costly facility.

"What's cool about it is we can focus an down to a very small area—a couple hundred nanometers diameter—and measure the atomic structure of a disordered material within that area," he said.

Knowing the atomic structure of materials at , as well as understanding the thickness and mass changes during charging and discharging, are critical to understanding and improving materials.

Explore further

Low-cost imaging technique shows how smartphone batteries could charge in minutes
Provided by University of Missouri
Citation: Designing new ways to understand material (2021, July 29) retrieved 29 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-ways-material.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

My Mylar notification for you and a question

Jul 27, 2021

Can you make a battery out of light slowing materials?

Jul 26, 2021

Effective way of slurry sampling

Jul 16, 2021

Can you make Eva Foam without using Formamide?

Jul 08, 2021

Titanium Oxide? and how to melt it

Jul 01, 2021

Supercritical CO2 erosion protection

Jun 21, 2021

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

User comments