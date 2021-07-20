July 20, 2021

Tropical fly study shows that a mother's age and diet influences offspring health

by University of Bristol

Tropical fly study shows that a mother's age and diet influences offspring health
Tsetse fly giving birth. Credit: Daniel Hargrove

The female tsetse fly, which gives birth to adult-sized live young, produce weaker offspring as they get older, and when they feed on poor quality blood.

The study, carried out by researchers at the Universities of Bristol, Oxford and the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, was designed to measure how tsetse offspring health is influenced by their mothers' age, and how factors such as the mother's nutrition and mating experience might come into play.

In many animals, females show signs of reproductive aging—where offspring health declines with —but there is huge variation within species in how rapidly this aging occurs.

Scientists found that female tsetse that experience nutritional stress have lower fertility and produce smaller offspring that are less likely to survive starvation. However, the rate at which the female fly ages is not affected by the quality of her diet or how long she waited to mate. Thus, neither nutrition during pregnancy nor mating costs drive variation in reproductive aging in this species.

Dr. Sinead English of Bristol's School of Biological Sciences and senior author of the paper said: "Tsetse are remarkable flies. Mothers can produce offspring the same size they are. But, like many other animals (including humans), this huge reproductive investment comes at a cost: as females get older or when they have low quality food, they produce weaker offspring which do not survive as long. We still do not know, however, why some females age more rapidly than others."

Now researchers will look at new ways to test evolutionary predictions about aging, using a new model system and innovative method of tracking reproduction of individual flies.

Dr. English added: "We are also interested in understanding these patterns in as they spread deadly parasites, called trypanosomes, to humans and animals. By understanding how survival depends on maternal nutritional stress and age, we can design better population dynamic and disease transmission models.

Explore further

Big babies, little mothers: Tsetse flies show extreme mothering
More information: Jennifer S. Lord et al, Effects of maternal age and stress on offspring quality in a viviparous fly, Ecology Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1111/ele.13839
Journal information: Ecology Letters

Provided by University of Bristol
Citation: Tropical fly study shows that a mother's age and diet influences offspring health (2021, July 20) retrieved 20 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-tropical-mother-age-diet-offspring.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Weak or non immunity after virus or vaccine

2 hours ago

Vitamin D and COVID-19, it helps

5 hours ago

Getting a Vaccination vs Having Recovered from Covid -- Are they equivalent?

22 hours ago

Cross Reactive Covid 19 Immunity From Exposure to Endemic Coronaviruses

23 hours ago

The borgs are coming!

Jul 19, 2021

Coronovirus Vaccine Progress

Jul 18, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments