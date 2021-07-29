July 29, 2021

A 'twist' brings new possibilities for ultra-thin 2D materials

by Jess Fagan, The Australian National University

Twist brings new possibilities for ultra-thin 2D materials
Credit: The Australian National University

A new study from The Australian National University (ANU) shows how the ability of 2D materials to convert sunlight into electricity can be controlled by simply "twisting" the angle between two ultra-thin layers correctly.

The new class of materials (2D) are 100,000 times thinner than a single sheet of paper and could be used in a huge range of technology, including , LED lights and sensing devices.

However, one material alone has limited applications, so they often come in a pair. Two different 2D materials are stacked together to move positive and in , generating electricity.

Lead author of the report Mr Mike Tebyetekerwa says it opens up exciting opportunities.

"This study essentially provides a bit of a how-to guide for engineers," Mr Tebyetekerwa said.

"We're looking at 2D materials that have just two atom-thin layers stacked together.

"This unique structure and make them efficient at transferring and converting energy."

In 2019 Mr Tebyetekerwa and co-author Dr Hieu Nguyen demonstrated the maximum potential of 2D materials to generate electricity using sunlight.

"It's an exciting new field. Simply twisting the two ultrathin layers can dramatically change the way they work," Dr Nguyen said.

"The key is to carefully select the matching pair and stack them in a particular way."

The study has been published in Cell Reports Physical Science.

Explore further

Scientists unlock the potential of ultra-thin 2-D materials
More information: Mike Tebyetekerwa et al, Twist-driven wide freedom of indirect interlayer exciton emission in MoS2/WS2 heterobilayers, Cell Reports Physical Science (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.xcrp.2021.100509
Journal information: Cell Reports Physical Science

Provided by The Australian National University
Citation: A 'twist' brings new possibilities for ultra-thin 2D materials (2021, July 29) retrieved 29 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-possibilities-ultra-thin-2d-materials.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

My Mylar notification for you and a question

Jul 27, 2021

Can you make a battery out of light slowing materials?

Jul 26, 2021

Effective way of slurry sampling

Jul 16, 2021

Can you make Eva Foam without using Formamide?

Jul 08, 2021

Titanium Oxide? and how to melt it

Jul 01, 2021

Supercritical CO2 erosion protection

Jun 21, 2021

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

User comments