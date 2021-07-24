July 24, 2021

Monsoon rains flood Philippine villages, thousands evacuate

Monsoon rains flood Philippine villages, thousands evacuate
In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, residents wade along floodwaters as they are evacuated to safer grounds in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro province, central Philippines on Friday July 23, 2021. Thousands of residents fled from flooded communities and swollen rivers in the Philippine capital and outlying provinces Saturday after days of torrential monsoon rains, which left at least one villager dead, officials said. Credit: Philippine Coast Guard via AP

Thousands of residents fled flooded communities and swollen rivers in the Philippine capital and outlying provinces Saturday after days of torrential monsoon rains, which left at least one villager dead, officials said.

Officials said they struggled to open more in order to allow social distancing among the displaced residents and prevent evacuation camps from turning into epicenters of COVID-19 infections. In the hard-hit city of Marikina in the capital region, nearly 15,000 residents were evacuated to safety overnight as waters rose alarmingly in a major river.

"This situation will be too difficult if there won't be a permanent solution to flooding, especially now with the threat from the delta variant," Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro told ABS CBN News, referring to the highly contagious COVID-19 viral strain that has been detected in the country.

Many of the residents were evacuated from flood-prone villages in Marikina overnight, depriving them of sleep, said Teodoro. He blamed years of illegal logging in nearby mountains and heavy siltation in Marikina River for constant flooding in his city.

In the mountainous northern city of Baguio, a died Friday afternoon after the taxi she was riding in was hit by a falling tree, police said, adding two other people in the taxi were injured. The northern Philippines has been swamped by days of monsoon rains that flooded low-lying villages and set off minor landslides.

Monsoon rains flood Philippine villages, thousands evacuate
In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, members of the Philippine coastguard wade along floodwaters as the look for residents to be evacuated to safer grounds, in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro province, central Philippines on Friday July 23, 2021. Thousands of residents fled from flooded communities and swollen rivers in the Philippine capital and outlying provinces Saturday after days of torrential monsoon rains, which left at least one villager dead, officials said. Credit: Philippine Coast Guard via AP

Typhoon In-fa, which has churned off the country's eastern coast and dumped rain on Taiwan before blowing toward China, intensified the seasonal downpours, forecasters said.

A cargo boat overturned after being lashed by strong waves Saturday close to a port in Pio Duran town in Albay province, southeast of Manila. Its 10 crewmen were rescued by police, firefighters and villagers, who used a long rope to pull the overturned boat closer to the coast, the said.

Coast guard personnel rescued several residents trapped in their houses by rising floodwaters Friday in Naujan town in Mindoro Oriental province south of Manila. As they carried the villagers through waist-high waters, the emergency crew held on to a rope to prevent themselves from being swept away by the current.

About 20 typhoons and storms batter the Philippines each year, aside from seasonal monsoon rains. The country also lies in the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire," a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, making it one of the world's most disaster-prone nations.

Explore further

1 dead, 100,000 displaced as typhoon blows near Philippines

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Monsoon rains flood Philippine villages, thousands evacuate (2021, July 24) retrieved 24 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-monsoon-philippine-villages-thousands-evacuate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is this a Meteorite?

Jul 22, 2021

Further Geological Effects of Chicxulub Impact Found!

Jul 19, 2021

Earthquakes under Yellowstone Lake, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Jul 16, 2021

The Visual Beauty of Storms

Jul 16, 2021

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Fagradalsfjall Volcano

Jun 30, 2021

Wandering mud puddle in the Salton Sea area of California

Jun 26, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments