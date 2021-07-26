July 26, 2021

Large meteor lights up skies in Norway

In this photo released by the Norwegian Meteor Network, a view of an unusually large meteor visible in Oslo, Sunday, July 25, 2021, giving a powerful flash of light over Eastern Norway. The Norwegian Meteor Network said that it had analyzed and reviewed the unusually large meteor that visible over large parts of southern Scandinavia and illuminated southeast Norway with a powerful flash of light on Sunday.Credit: Norwegian Meteor Network / NTB via AP

Norwegian experts say an unusually large meteor was visible over large parts of southern Scandinavia and illuminated southeast Norway with a powerful flash of light for a few seconds as many observers were reported to also hear a roaring sound afterwards.

The Norwegian Meteor Network said that it had analyzed and reviewed several videos of the event Sunday and said the meteor first appeared about 90 kilometers (55 miles) north of the capital, Oslo, and continued its trail in a southwest direction before fragmenting in several flashes of light.

"The meteor appeared at 1:08 a.m. on the night of July 25 and was visible for approximately for 5 seconds," said the network said, which had posted a video on the phenomenon on its Twitter site.

Sightings of , that burn brightly after entering the Earth's atmosphere at high speed, aren't uncommon over Norway and the Norwegian Meteor Network has a number of cameras continuously monitoring the sky.

A meteor that survives passage to the ground is known as a meteorite.

Preliminary data suggested a may have hit Earth in a large forested area, Finnemarka, not far from Oslo, the Norwegian Meteor Network said.

