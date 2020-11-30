November 30, 2020

Brightly burning meteor seen across wide areas of Japan

Brightly burning meteor seen across wide areas of Japan
This image made from a drive recorder shows a brightly burning meteor, center top, over a road in Tokushima prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The brightly burning meteor was seen plunging from the sky in wide areas of Japan, capturing attention on television and social media. The meteor glowed strongly as it rapidly descended through the Earth's atmosphere on Sunday. Many people in western Japan reported on social media seeing the rare sight. (Kamio via AP)

A brightly burning meteor was seen plunging from the sky in wide areas of Japan, capturing attention on television and social media.

The meteor glowed strongly as it rapidly descended through the Earth's atmosphere on Sunday.

Many people in western Japan reported on social media seeing the rare sight.

NHK public television said its cameras in the central prefectures of Aichi, Mie and elsewhere captured the fireball in the southern sky.

A camera at Nagoya port showed the meteor shining as brightly as a full moon as it neared the Earth, the Asahi newspaper reported.

Some experts said small fragments of the meteorite might have reached the ground.

Brightly burning meteor seen across wide areas of Japan
This image made from a drive recorder shows a brightly burning meteor, center top, over a road in Tokushima prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The brightly burning meteor was seen plunging from the sky in wide areas of Japan, capturing attention on television and social media. The meteor glowed strongly as it rapidly descended through the Earth's atmosphere on Sunday. Many people in western Japan reported on social media seeing the rare sight. (Kamio via AP)

Explore further

Early morning meteor lights up Britain's skies

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Brightly burning meteor seen across wide areas of Japan (2020, November 30) retrieved 30 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-brightly-meteor-wide-areas-japan.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbody colour of metals versus stars

6 hours ago

Solar imaging and techniques

18 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

21 hours ago

Has there ever been a planet-planet eclipse (i.e., observed from Earth)?

Nov 29, 2020

Question about things moving through outer space

Nov 28, 2020

Matter leaving a spinning galaxy

Nov 27, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments