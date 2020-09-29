September 29, 2020

Video shows a meteoroid skipping off Earth's atmosphere

by Nancy Atkinson, Universe Today

Video shows a meteoroid skipping off Earth’s atmosphere
Credit: Global Meteor Network

Here's something we don't see very often: an Earth-grazing meteoroid.

On September 22, 2020, a small space rock skipped through Earth's atmosphere and bounced back into space. The meteoroid, spotted by a camera from the Global Meteor Network, was seen in the skies above Northern Germany and the Netherlands. It came in as low as 91 km (56 miles) in altitude—far below any —before it skipping back into space.

Dennis Vida, a physics postdoc from Western University in Ontario, Canada, who leads the GMN, said they traced the rock to a Jupiter-family orbit, but a search of potential parent bodies found no conclusive matches.

As ESA explains, a meteoroid is typically a fragment of a comet or asteroid that becomes a meteor—a streaking through the sky—when it enters the atmosphere. Most of them disintegrate, possibly with pieces reaching the ground as meteorites.

Video shows a meteoroid skipping off Earth’s atmosphere
This image depicts the two areas where most of the asteroids in the solar system are found: the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and the trojans, two groups of asteroids moving ahead of and following Jupiter in its orbit around the sun.

Scientists estimate that Earth-grazing meteoroids only occur just a handful of times per year. But every day, hundreds of tons of small interplanetary objects enter Earth's atmosphere. The most common effect that these small objects produce when interacting with Earth's atmosphere are meteors—commonly called shooting stars. A small percentage of the largest rocks reach the ground as meteorites.

No estimate on the size of the Earth-grazer from September 22, but it was likely fairly small. And while tens of thousands of meteorites have been found on Earth, only about 40 can be traced back to a parent asteroid or asteroidal source.

For a rock to "bounce" off Earth's atmosphere, it has to enter the atmosphere at a fairly shallow angle. And like a skipping off a lake, the meteoroid also briefly enters the before exiting again.

The Global Meteor Network — whose tagline is "No Meteor Unobserved"—is working toward covering the globe with meteor cameras in order to provide the public with real-time alerts, as well as building a picture of the meteoroid environment around Earth.

"The network is basically a decentralized made up of and citizen scientists around the planet, each with their own camera systems," said Vida, who founded the initiative. "We make all data such as trajectories and orbits available to the public and , with the goal of observing rare meteor shower outbursts and increasing the number of observed meteorite falls and helping to understand delivery mechanisms of meteorites to Earth."

Explore further

2017 meteor was a 'grazing fireball'
Provided by Universe Today
Citation: Video shows a meteoroid skipping off Earth's atmosphere (2020, September 29) retrieved 29 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-video-meteoroid-earth-atmosphere.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
43 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

observations and telescope/microscope design questions

1 hour ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

7 hours ago

What Mechanism Creates the Jet Emanating From a Quasar?

7 hours ago

Redshift speed calculation

Sep 27, 2020

Solar flare: Help normalizing the Band function

Sep 26, 2020

Biological Agent Phosphine Found on Venus

Sep 25, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments