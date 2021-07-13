July 13, 2021 report

Genetic barcoding determines which tree tool-making crows prefer

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Using genetic barcoding to determine the tree favored by New Caledonian crows to make tools
A wild New Caledonian crow holding a hooked stick tool. Credit: James J. H. St Clair.

A team of researchers from the U.K., Australia and France has used genetic barcoding to determine the tree favored by groups of New Caledonian crows to make their tools. They published their results in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Prior research has shown that New Caledonian crows are clever birds. One experiment showed that they are among the few species able to correctly process imagery they see in a mirror. They are also well-known users of tools—the only known non-primate vertebrates to do so. The tools are made from twigs they cut off of . The birds remove the leaves and then bend the twigs such that the end forms a hook. The hook is then used to poke under to retrieve beetle larvae. In this new effort, the researchers wondered which types of trees the birds use for fashioning their tools. Prior efforts to identify the tree types had failed due to the difficulty of capturing the birds in the act of making their tools. In this new effort, the researchers turned to genetic barcoding to solve the problem.

Genetic barcoding is a plant and animal identification technique that involves studying a small section of a strand of DNA. To use this approach, the researchers ventured to a small village near the coast in New Caledonia and selected three sites as study areas. The year-long study involved watching and waiting for one of the birds to create a and then to retrieve the tool after the crow dropped it after use. The three sites were chosen because of their —one was in a mixed dry forest, another near farmland and the third from a residential area very close to the sea.

Using genetic barcoding to determine the tree favored by New Caledonian crows to make tools
A wild New Caledonian crow using a hooked stick tool to probe behind bark. Credit: James J. H. St Clair.

The researchers found that the birds from all three areas preferred to use twigs from the Mimusops elengi (Spanish Cherry) tree. The findings will help to better understand the behavior of the unique , and also show that barcoding is a viable way to learn more about by animals in general.

Explore further

New Caledonian crows extract prey faster with complex hooked tools
More information: Matthew P. Steele et al, DNA barcoding identifies cryptic animal tool materials, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2021). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2020699118
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

© 2021 Science X Network

Citation: Genetic barcoding determines which tree tool-making crows prefer (2021, July 13) retrieved 13 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-genetic-barcoding-tree-tool-making-crows.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid Delta variant

1 hour ago

Are these journals reliable? (Elimination of hiccups after chemotherapy)

16 hours ago

Covid-19 test status after vaccination

23 hours ago

Anti-oxidants, uric acid, and evolution

Jul 12, 2021

From 60 Minutes an Epidemiological View Of What Vaccination Level Is Needed

Jul 11, 2021

Covid-19 fatal effects

Jul 11, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments